Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 728 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles west of Glenwood, or 14 miles northwest of Mule Creek, moving
south at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of east central
Greenlee County.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.