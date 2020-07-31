Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 10:26PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 10:26PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1025 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles northeast of Willcox, moving southwest at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central
Graham and north central Cochise Counties.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.