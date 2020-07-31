Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 4:23PM MST until July 31 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 4:23PM MST until July 31 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen…especially along and south
of Highway 82 between Sonoita and Nogales. The heaviest rain may
impact Sonoita creek and Harshaw Creek near the town of Patagonia.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park and
Nogales International Airport.