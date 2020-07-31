Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:14PM MST until July 31 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 714 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain along and south of Highway 82 to the east of Sonoita.

Radar rainfall estimates that between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain

have fallen over the past 2 hours. Rainfall runoff will result in

flash flooding, especially along Cienega Creek near Sonoita, and

the upper reaches of the Babocomari River.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sonoita and Elgin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.