Excessive Heat Warning issued July 29 at 9:19PM MST until August 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 29 at 9:19PM MST until August 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 107 to
115 degrees for much of Pima county with Friday the hottest day.
High temperatures 101 to 109 degrees for Santa Cruz county with
Friday the hottest day.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
and Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.