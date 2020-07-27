Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 127 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms about 14 miles west of Chiricahua National Monument,
or 22 miles southeast of Willcox, moving west at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms, along
with very heavy rainfall and small hail.
Locations impacted include…
Kansas Settlement.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.