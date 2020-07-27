Narcotics, ammunition seizures at Nogales border

Nogales, ARIZ. (KVOA) - According to U.S. Customs and Border patrol, over the weekend officers at the Nogales port of entry seized ammunition and over 72 pounds of narcotics.

Nogales CBP officers seized narcotics and ammunition with an estimated street value of $645,000, CBP officials said.

Among the seizures included was 35 pounds of heroin, 29 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of meth, 0.3 pounds of tramadol and ammunition, said Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

According to Humphries the narcotics and ammunition were concealed within vehicles, purses and undergarments of six violators.