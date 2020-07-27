Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 2:59PM MST until July 27 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Interstate 10, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.