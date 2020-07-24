Phoenix woman waits 12 days for COVID-19 test results, was told lab misplaced test

PHOENIX (KVOA) - As Arizona works to speed up COVID-19 testing turnaround time, one Phoenix woman tells News 4 Tucson she waited almost two weeks to get her results.

Stephanie Parra calls what happened unacceptable.

On June 27, Parra tested positive for the Coronavirus.

She tells News 4 Tucson she was asymptomatic.

She tested negative in early July but wanted to test again to be sure.

She took a third test July 11.

Early Thursday morning, 12 days later she got an email.

“My Sonora Quest test results popped up into my email,” Parra said. “It only took me complaining on social media to get some attention on the issue and I got my test results.”

On Wednesday Parra posted on Facebook, asking where the accountability for Sonora Quest Laboratories after she got word from a Sonora Quest staff member the backlog and something else was adding to the delay.

“I was told that in early July around that July 11 test there was a bunch of tests that were lost, misplaced and that’s adding to the lag time,” she said. “Just assume those results are lost and you’ll have to take a fourth test.“

We reached to Sonora Quest for an interview. Jessica Pridonoff, a spokeswoman for the organization said in a statement: “We are not aware of any instances of this to be true and cannot validate these claims.”

Wednesday night Parra, her brother and his partner took yet another test, not knowing hours later she would get the results back from July 11th. She was negative.

“If we want to have effective control of the spread,” she said, “we should be building a system that gets back to people within 24 to 48 hours.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it’s helping to fund another testing machine for Sonora Quest to turn out results faster.

AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said Thursday working with Sonora Quest to get a backlog of thousands of tests cleared by the end of the month.

As of Friday morning, Sonora Quest still had more than 54,000 test results pending.