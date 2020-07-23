Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:18AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:18AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 617 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms 14 miles southwest of Chiricahua National Monument, or
10 miles southwest of Sunizona, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm along
with heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Elfrida and Rucker Canyon.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.