Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:18AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 617 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms 14 miles southwest of Chiricahua National Monument, or

10 miles southwest of Sunizona, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm along

with heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Elfrida and Rucker Canyon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.