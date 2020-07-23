Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 6:39AM MST until July 23 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 6:39AM MST until July 23 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 AM MST.
* At 639 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris
flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other
loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northern Catalina Foothills.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bird Canyon, Sutherland Wash, Sabino Creek, Rillito River and
Esperero Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.