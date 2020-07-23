Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 6:32AM MST until July 23 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Bighorn Burn Scar in…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 AM MST.

* At 632 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the western slopes of the

Bighorn Burn Scar in the Catalinas. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Bighorn Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eastern Oro Valley and Catalina State Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sutherland Wash, Big Wash, and Canada del Oro.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.