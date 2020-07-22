Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 8:50PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 849 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Estrella Sailport, or 21 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Mobile and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 29 and 44.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 166 and 177.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.