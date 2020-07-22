Arizona schools will receive billions of dollars over next ten years

TUCSON (KVOA) - The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of proposition 123. Voters passed the proposition in 2016.

The proposition increases funding for public schools by $3,600 dollars per pupil, witha total increase of $3.5 billion dollars.

The court overturned a district court ruling that Gov. Doug Ducey acted illegally in using state land trust money for education without congressional approval.

The governor said the decision is a victory for public schools.