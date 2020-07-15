Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:24PM MST until July 15 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:24PM MST until July 15 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Automated
rain gauges have recorded 1 to 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales and Nogales International Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.