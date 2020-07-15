Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 2:20PM MST until July 15 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 220 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The West Turkey Creek rain gauge

has recorded 2.2 inches of rain in the last 2 hours. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Cochise County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.