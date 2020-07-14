Road to Mount Lemmon closed to public until Nov. 1

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening that all road closures made in connection to the Bighorn Fire will remain in place for the public until Nov. 1.

As of Tuesday night, the Bighorn Fire has burned 119,634 acres and is currently 89 percent contained.

Officials say closures currently in place due to the fire will remain in place until Nov. 1, except for Catalina State Park.

Catalina Highway will continue to be closed until further notice.

Residents and people with special permits will be allowed to travel up and down the mountain unescorted at this time.