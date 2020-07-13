Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 7:41PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 7:41PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 740 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles east of Douglas, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.