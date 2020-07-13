Excessive Heat Warning issued July 13 at 2:36PM MST until July 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 13 at 2:36PM MST until July 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to
108 in the Upper San Pedro River Valley and Eastern Cochise
County below 5000 feet, 90 to 100 across the Baboquivari
Mountains, 105 to 110 in Western Pima County, and 100 to 108
elsewhere.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, South Central Pinal County, Southeast
Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise
County below 5000 feet and Baboquivari Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.