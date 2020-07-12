Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Picacho Peak State Park, or 24 miles northwest of Marana, moving
northwest at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Shopishk
and East Chui-Chu.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.