Dust Advisory issued July 12 at 6:57PM MST until July 12 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles northeast of Picacho Peak State Park to near Arizona City to

13 miles south of Chui-Chu, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 190 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 165 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 131.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Arizona City, La Palma, Arizola, Randolph and Toltec.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.