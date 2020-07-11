Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca, Charleston and
Ramsey Canyon Preserve.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.