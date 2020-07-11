Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca, Charleston and

Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.