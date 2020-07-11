Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 3:52PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 352 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Chiricahua National Monument, or 21 miles southeast of

Willcox, moving west at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Cochise

County.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.