Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 3:52PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 3:52PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 352 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles west of Chiricahua National Monument, or 21 miles southeast of
Willcox, moving west at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Cochise
County.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.