Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 8:23PM MST until July 11 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 822 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tortolita

and just west of Marana, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, small hail, blowing dust, and brief

heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita,

Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 230 and 251.

Route 77 between mile markers 86 and 87.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.