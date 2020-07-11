Flash Flood Warning issued July 11 at 8:52PM MST until July 11 at 10:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 11 at 8:52PM MST until July 11 at 10:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 844 PM MST, only light to moderate rain continued over the
warning area, which includes the southern and eastern slopes of the
Catalina mountains northeast of Tucson and portions of the Bighorn
burn scar. Rainfall amounts have ranged from .5 to 1.5 inches near
Tanque Verde and the Redington Pass area.
HAZARD…Heavy rain producing flash flooding and debris flow.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
roads, washes, and urban areas.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow,
which can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and
Seven Falls.
This includes the following streams and drainages… Ventana Canyon
Wash, Chimney Rock Creek, Esperero Wash, Agua Caliente Wash, Bird
Canyon, Buehman Canyon, Sabino Creek, Alder Wash and Tanque Verde
Wash.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.