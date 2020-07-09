Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:14PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:14PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 413 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just
east of Nogales, moving northwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake
State Park, Kino Springs and Pena Blanca Lake.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.