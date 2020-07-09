Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:14PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 413 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

east of Nogales, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake

State Park, Kino Springs and Pena Blanca Lake.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.