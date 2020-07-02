Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:44PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles south of Maricopa, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile

will also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 162.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165.