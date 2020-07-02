Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 6:23PM MST until July 2 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated rainfall was diminishing over

northern portions of the Catalinas. With earlier rainfall amounts in

excess of 1/2 inch in 15 minutes Flash flooding is likely ongoing on

some northeastern slope areas.

Excessive rainfall over northern portions of the Bighorn burn scar

will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Campo Bonito.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Catalina Wash, Gibb Wash and Alder Wash.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.