Bishop, Diocese of Tucson suspends in-person worship for next 40 days

TUCSON (KVOA) - After nearly a month of returning to in-person services, Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger announced Wednesday that the Diocese of Tucson will suspend in-person worship effective immediately.

In late May, Catholic churches resumed limited, in-person services after shutting down this service in accordance to Gov. Doug Ducey's "Stay-At-Home" executive order on March 31.

After the governor decided to shut down to temporarily close gyms, fitness centers, fitness clubs, movie theaters, water parks and tubing; delay the first day of school to Aug. 17 and ordered a ban gatherings outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people on Monday, Weisenburger said he spoke with the Diocesan leadership and was advised to suspend in-person worship services.

Under this suspension, in-person service will be suspended for about four weeks. The bishop said this decision will be "reviewed daily and the suspension could be for a shorter or longer duration."

"For now let us be committed to journeying in solidarity with the sick, the suffering, the unemployed, the frightened, and the healthcare workers who must daily face this pandemic without flinching," Weisenburger said in the statement. "Join with your local parish for televised or internet Masses, or log onto the Diocese of Tucson web page and join me for daily Mass."

The bishop's full statement is listed below.