Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 8:09PM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast Arizona, including Fire

Weather Zone 150, Fire Weather Zone 151, Fire Weather Zone 152

and Fire Weather Zone 153.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. The

strongest speeds will favor the higher elevations, and southwest

to northeast oriented passes.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 18 percent in the valleys and 13 to

22 percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.