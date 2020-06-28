Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 8:09PM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.

* TIMING…Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions. Any fires that develop will have the potential to

spread rapidly.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.