Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:34AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:34AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR A PORTION OF SOUTH-CENTRAL ARIZONA…
* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest
Foothills.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and Monday
afternoon through Monday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.
These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions. Any fires that develop will have the potential to
spread rapidly.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.