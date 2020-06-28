Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:34AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST

MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH TO

EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR A PORTION OF SOUTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST

ARIZONA…

* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions. Any fires that develop will have the potential to

spread rapidly.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this Red Flag Warning.