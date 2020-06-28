Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 1:41PM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest

Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening and again Monday afternoon

through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.

These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions. Any fires that develop will have the potential to

spread rapidly.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this Red Flag Warning.