Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 1:41PM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 1:41PM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest
Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening and again Monday afternoon
through Monday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high.
These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions. Any fires that develop will have the potential to
spread rapidly.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.