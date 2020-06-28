Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 1:17PM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 1:17PM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast Arizona, including Fire
Weather Zone 150, Fire Weather Zone 151, Fire Weather Zone 152
and Fire Weather Zone 153.
* TIMING…Through 8 pm MST this evening, and noon to 8 pm MST
Monday.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today and
southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 18 percent in the valleys and 13 to
22 percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.