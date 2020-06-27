Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 3:40AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Sunday and
from noon to 8 PM MST Monday. The Fire Weather Watches are no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast Arizona, including Fire Weather
Zone 150, Fire Weather Zone 151, Fire Weather Zone 152 and Fire
Weather Zone 153.
* TIMING…Noon to 8 pm MST both Sunday and Monday.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday and
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph Monday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 17 percent in the valleys and 13 to
21 percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.