Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 2:52AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 2:52AM MST until June 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire
danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Sunday. A Red
Flag Warning has also been issued from noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and Monday
afternoon through Monday evening.
* WINDS…South-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds
will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions. Any
fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.