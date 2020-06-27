Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 2:52AM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire

danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Sunday. A Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from noon to 8 PM MST Monday.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest

Foothills.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is very high. These

conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds

will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions. Any

fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this Red Flag Warning.