Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 1:46PM MST until June 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast Arizona, including Fire

Weather Zone 150, Fire Weather Zone 151, Fire Weather Zone 152

and Fire Weather Zone 153.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 pm MST both Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday

and southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph

Monday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 17 percent in the valleys and 13 to

21 percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.