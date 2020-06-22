Local gallery creates ‘Sending you a Hug’ project to thank first responders, health care workers

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local gallery is using art as a symbol of hope for Arizonans.

Madaras Gallery and other local businesses partnered to create a project called Sending You a Hug.

The gallery created banners, posters and postcards to thank first responders and health care professionals.

As part of the project, artwork will be supplied to health care facilities, including Tucson Medical Center and MHC.

Tucson artist Diana Madaras designed the acrylic painting. It features a cowboy hat-topped saguaro wearing a medical mask with its cactus arms entwined in an embrace.

“I love this hugging cactus that lives at White Stallion Ranch in Tucson,” said Madaras. “It sends the perfect message for thanking our first responders and healthcare workers. It’s a symbol of hope for all of Arizona.”

We love the hopeful message sent by this happy, hugging saguaro in Diana's painting "Color of Love". This image is... Posted by Madaras Gallery on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The gallery is planning on delivering postcards to local fire stations.

First responders and health care facilities may request Sending You a Hug postcards at Diana@madaras.com.