Glendale couple claims $410 Million Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A Glendale couple is taking home close a quarter of a billion dollars.

The couple is choosing to remain permanently anonymous.

However, they did want to share a little about themselves. He is 70 years old and she is 63. They have been playing the lottery regularly for the past 38 years. They say they choose the lucky numbers based on family birthdays.

“My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way,” she told Arizona Lottery. “I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I’d be lucky."

“It’s an amazing feeling, and this is proof that you can’t win if you don’t play,” he says. “I feel lighter now and it’s incredible to know that there will never be another bill that I can’t pay.” He says they always looked at their lottery play like another bill for their entertainment.

“You can’t take it with you so you might as well have fun," he said.

The couple chose the lump-sum cash option for their jack-pot winning Mega Millions ticket.

They to pay off their mortgage, set aside enough money to provide for their children and grandchildren, and invest and enjoy the rest

The $410 million winning ticket was sold at a Circle-K located at 20203 N. 67th Avenue in Glendale on May 27.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the cash option is worth $319.9 million, less approximately $76.8 million in federal taxes and $15.3 million to the state, for an estimated payout of $227.8 million to these lucky players.