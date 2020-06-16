Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 7:08PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 7:08PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…All of fire weather zone 150, primarily for
ridges.
* TIMING…10 AM Wednesday morning through 8 PM Wednesday.
* WINDS…Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
Wednesday except 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph across ridges.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels 6 to 10 percent Wednesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.