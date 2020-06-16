Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 7:08PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 7:08PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 150, 151, 152, and 153,
primarily for ridges and areas favoring a southwest wind.
* TIMING…From 10 am through 8 pm in the evening. Winds on the
ridges will start earliest and end later than in the valley
areas.
* WINDS…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the valleys and
20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph across the ridges.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Dropping below 15 percent by 10 am and
bottoming out at 6 to 10 percent in the valleys and 9 to 14
percent higher elevations.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.