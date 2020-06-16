Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:10PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 150, including the Tohono

O’odham Nation and far western Pima county today. All of zone

150 Wednesday, primarily for ridges.

* TIMING…1 PM this afternoon through 7 PM MST this evening. 10

AM through 8 PM Wednesday.

* WINDS…Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

today and Wednesday except 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

across ridges on Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels 6 to 10 percent this

afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds…low

relative humidity…and dry vegetation will create the potential

for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.