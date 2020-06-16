Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:10PM MST until June 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 150, 151, 152, and 153,

primarily for ridges and areas favoring a southwest wind.

* TIMING…From 10 am through 8 pm in the evening. Winds on the

ridges will start earliest and end later than in the valley

areas.

* WINDS…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the valleys and 20

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph across the ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Dropping below 15 percent by 10 am and

bottoming out at 6 to 10 percent in the valleys and 9 to 14

percent higher elevations.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.