Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 4:32PM MST until June 16 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen with additional rain likely in the area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Douglas and Pirtleville.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets country roads as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.