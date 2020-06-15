Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 11:52AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 11:52AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1152 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles south of Chiricahua National Monument, or 20 miles west of
Rodeo, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Elfrida, Sunizona and Rucker Canyon.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.