Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 3:02PM MST until June 15 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 302 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista,

and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 316 and 332.

Route 90 between mile markers 323 and 335.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.