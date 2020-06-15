Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 2:36PM MST until June 15 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 236 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Tombstone, or 12 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving northeast

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 316 and 332.

Route 90 between mile markers 323 and 335.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.